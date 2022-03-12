I am writing in response to the article, “Crash-Test Yummies raising funds to help feed Ukrainian refugees,” published on March 9.
This is great way to raise money for those struggling in Ukraine. Instead of collecting money from others, Crash-Test Yummies is actually donating an experience while not only helping those in need, but also helping people become more aware of other countries’ ideas, foods, and possible traditions. It seems to me that they are already receiving great responses since they have sold out their dinner planned for March 12.
Although the United States, as a country, may not seem like they are handing out donations and getting seriously involved the conflict between the two countries yet, United States citizens are taking their own actions and donating in ways that they can.
Personally, I believe doing it this way makes things more exiting for those donating while the refugees receiving the money are still benefiting from it.
Hopefully, those attending the dinner on March 12 will enjoy their food even more knowing where the dish comes from, and that their money is going to a great cause.
Audrey Hottle
Clearbrook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.