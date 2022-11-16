Applauding Earle-Sears’ thoughts on Trump
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears has just given us a solid example of leadership. Kudos to our lieutenant governor.
In the Nov. 14 edition of The Star, The Associated Press headline report, “Virginia Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears: ‘Time to move on’ from Trump,” is top drawer.
Congratulations Ms. Earle-Sears, you have shown us the nature of thoughtful and courageous leadership.
I am sure that many will join me in wishing Ms. Earle-Sears well in whatever the future holds for her.
