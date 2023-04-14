Dear fellow history enthusiasts and families of World War II veterans:
I write to honor the memory of former Winchester Star editorial page editor Adrian O'Connor, whose book "Voices of Winchester World War II Veterans" has recently been published. Adrian's final work is a precious gift to my family as it pays tribute to my father, Douglas Orndorff, and his fellow soldiers who bravely fought in WWII.
Adrian shared with me the stories from his book, and I even had the privilege of helping him with some of the photographs. Witnessing Adrian's passion and dedication to preserving the legacy of those who served during that time was an incredible experience. The release of his book is a testament to his unwavering commitment to honoring our veterans.
I urge you all to consider ordering Adrian's book and sharing it with others. Let us never forget the sacrifices made by those who fought for our freedom. As we celebrate the release of his book, let us also offer our prayers to Adrian's wife and family. Although Adrian is no longer with us, his legacy lives on. I am confident that one day, we will have the chance to express our gratitude to him in person when we meet in heaven.
May Adrian's work continue to inspire us all to appreciate and honor the service and sacrifices of our veterans. And may his legacy serve as a reminder that the stories of our heroes must be told, cherished, and passed down from generation to generation.
Kathy Manuel
Front Royal
