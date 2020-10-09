As a commercial real estate practitioner and property investor I have interacted with Richard Bell for almost 20 years now. I have found him to be professional and knowledgeable, with a willingness to collaborate and work with others with the highest degree of integrity. While we may compete in the same market area I appreciate these qualities with those with whom I work. He is also very involved and committed to the Winchester community through his participation on a diversity of appropriate boards and commissions benefiting greatly from his skill sets. I personally appreciate his goals of focusing on smart growth in our community and to foster and encourage development and investment throughout our community. This focus will help our community to grow in a managed, measured way and provide for much needed creative and affordable housing solutions throughout the city. I agree that we need to work to make the process of development and redevelopment more efficient and user friendly while also working to manage expectations to support positive results. I believe Richard Bell will bring his experience and strong leadership to City Council for positive growth and change in our community.
Gillian Greenfield
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.