Thank you, Carol Grabowski, for your eloquent description of our president. Notice that I say "description of" rather than "defense of." This president, as imperfect as he is, needs no defense. His record speaks for itself. The never-ending attacks and aspersions should be replaced with gratitude that President Trump meets head-on and without fear the challenges of steering this nation during these turbulent times, and that he is our leader "for such a time as this" (Esther 4:14).
Sylvia Tarro
Stephenson
(2) comments
I like presidents who haven't broken all of the ten commandments.
Thank you, Ms. Tarro! The obvious other reason to vote Trump-Pence was on full display last night.
