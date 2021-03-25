I am writing in response to the article, 'Trial in Kevin Riley homicide set to begin Aug. 6,' published in your newspaper on March 19. I would like to start by saying thank you for reporting on this event, as I am sure Kevin’s family is glad to see the word being spread in hopes of bringing justice.
I personally think that acts of gun violence and homicide are often swept under the rug in the Northern Virginia area, but is a subject that is critical to be aware of for the safety of our community. This crime is especially startling considering that it was deemed a coincidental encounter between past enemies. As a member of the community, it was alarming that Grimes said the crime was an act of self-defense, although there was no evidence of a threat on Kevin Riley’s behalf.
It is shocking to see that such a small percentage of cases go to trial, especially with crimes involving violence. The circuit court system of Virginia should take cases of violence more seriously, especially when a loved member of the community’s life has been taken.
