I am writing to you to help spread awareness for Childhood Apraxia of Speech (CAS). May is Apraxia Awareness Month. We honor our Apraxia Warrior, Addison — who was diagnosed at four with CAS — by wearing blue on May 14.
CAS is a motor speech disorder that makes it difficult for an affected child to plan the movements of the lips, tongue, jaw, etc. needed to speak. Children with CAS predominately have an age-appropriate understanding of language — they know what they want to say — but have difficulty learning or performing the complex movements that underlie speech. Apraxia of speech is one of the most severe childhood speech and communication disorders and it occurs in about one in 1,000 children.
I want to bring awareness to our community about this speech difficulty in children. CAS is still often misdiagnosed, unfamiliar, misunderstood, and continues to have a significant impact on children and their families. Speech and communication are critical skills for young children, and their families need support to develop these skills as they will not outgrow this disorder. The only proven treatment for CAS is intensive speech therapy, which is quite costly as it extends over many years for these children. Through endless determination and hard work, children affected with CAS continue through their struggles to learn a skill — speaking — that comes effortlessly to other children.
Parents/caregivers can learn more about apraxia apraxia-kids.org.
Danielle Moreland
Stephens City
