Frederick County has been growing for years now. According to Delegate LaRock and many others, growth is a good thing. However, when the infrastructure is not in place to support the growth, that is a problem.
Our schools are overcrowded. Our high schools are bursting at the seams. Jordan Springs Elementary school, a brand-new school, opened at 100% capacity, and Middletown Elementary and Bass Hoover Elementary are over capacity. Our kids are acting out, our staff is under-supported and overwhelmed. Overcrowding does not help. What can help them? More classrooms. More teachers and staff. More funding. Who handles the funding?
There have been complaints about the bus routes. What is the problem? There is a shortage of bus drivers. Why is that? Could it be that maybe they don’t get paid enough? Who provides the funding?
Schools are part of the infrastructure that supports Frederick County. Schools are a primary driver of new residents. Since last year’s budget season, we have no reason to believe that this Board of Supervisors cares about our schools or their largest employer, Frederick County Public Schools, at all. You should ask yourself, has our current Board of Supervisors worked hard to make Frederick County a better place to live and thrive? Or are they wasting taxpayer dollars and not providing solutions to address the hardships that our residents face?
If this board is not up to the task, then it is time for them to step aside.
Sonia Marfatia-Goode
Frederick County
