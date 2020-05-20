As a pragmatist, I hear "Shut down," "Close," and "Danger Will Robinson" from those who have an automatic deposit, a paycheck regardless of whether they walk out the front door or not. I see people who must work to eat, trying to be heard over the noise and fear. I just returned from a road trip from Arizona to Wisconsin and I see the wisdom in trusting each county to manage its own risk. Gallup, New Mexico vs. Joplin, Missouri are good examples. I am old enough to see how following the Constitution has brought the USA through even more difficult times than today. Yet today I ask myself, who would not want this shutdown to end? Could it be the guaranteed paycheck folks are so loud few can hear the no work, no eat folks? The pragmatist.
Timothy Gowdy
Berryville
