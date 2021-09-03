Armchair warriors never have complete facts
Once again Marc Thiessen’s Sept. 2 column, “Greenlighting the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul is a national disgrace,” was right-leaning and simple-minded.
If it took 5,000 solders to protect the heavily fortified airport, how many more would have been needed to expand to the space he indicated? How many more would have been exposed to the the terrorist that attacked the Abbey Gate?
As far as the contention that it would have enabled all of those who wished to escape is simply naïve. The Taliban would have still controlled access to the area controlled by America and would have stopped anyone they wished.
Armchair warriors are never in command of all of the facts of the moment.
Lonnie Weyant Frederick County
