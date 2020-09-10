In a recent bipartisan Law Enforcement Appreciation Picnic (L.E.A.P.) in Berryville, Ken Cuccinelli, Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, gave a speech highlighting the importance and bravery of our police.
Mr. Evan Goodenow, a reporter for The Winchester Star, was present and later wrote an article about Ken Cuccinelli's speech titled, "Some Protesters are Terrorists." While Ken Cuccinelli did say that, it was one sentence taken out of context and used for the title of the article. It was certainly not the focus of the speech. And I reiterate that it was taken out of context.
Mr. Goodenow also incorrectly reported that there were 150 people present, but a county official and many others who were present said there were approximately 300 people present. Mr. Goodenow did not take time to count the people, nor did he care to give the correct focus of the picnic or Ken Cuccinelli's speech. It is indeed sad that some would rather make their own personal points rather than cover the whole truth.
If you were not at the picnic and would like to read or hear Ken Cuccinelli's entire speech rather than go by what the Winchester Star attempted to incorrectly emphasize, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2724748894459672 to hear the entire moving factual speech for yourself rather than reading a biased article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.