Article on School Board candidate ‘a partisan attack ad’
Excuse me, your bias is showing. Is this what they teach you in journalism? Your article on School Board Candidate Miles [Adkins] is unworthy of a real reporter. You lead with an 8-year-old misdemeanor on a person running for an important position in our community? That, dear lady, is worthy of being called a partisan attack ad, not a story. What his positions are and what he proposes for the community are the real issues that a good reporter would be after and should be the lead paragraph. And by the way, didn’t they teach you to not give away your political position in writing a story? You will have a hard time getting any more interviews with Republican candidates. Leave this stuff to reporter Josh Janney, he knows how to do a community interest story properly, without bias.
David Sparkman Frederick County
Weird... you never came to my defense...
