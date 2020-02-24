Article prompted some history sleuthing
The article about West Virginia native Hershel Williams who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor, the highest award for valor in combat, for the Iwo Jima battle in WWII prompted me to do a little research. February 17, 1945, was the day the first Congressional Medal of Honor was earned for the battle of Iwo Jima in a pre-invasion attack. February 19, 1945, was the first day of the invasion, which began a five-week long battle for this Pacific island. The Congressional Medal Honor was earned by 27 military personnel in this one battle for this little eight-square-mile island, 22 of whom were U.S. Marines. This was 5% of the total of all 472 Medals of Honor earned in the entire five years of WWII. More amazing, four of these 27 were earned on the first day of this battle. One of these Marines, Sargeant Darrell Cole, was the namesake of the U.S.S. Cole, the Navy destroyer attacked in the boat raid by terrorists in 2000.
Gerald Growell Winchester
