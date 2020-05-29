Artists giving of their talent in troubled times
So many basic needs, physical, psychological, and emotional, go unmet in the world, and they’ve grown hugely under the pandemic. Medical professionals, scientists and aid organizations throughout the United States and around the globe have risen to enormous challenges. Artists, too, are reaching out to offer what they can.
I learned that professional musicians isolated in their New York City apartments are playing into their phones so that phones in hospitals can be held close to the ears of COVID-19 patients. Jazz, Bach, Beethoven…the beauty and gift of that music sent love across space to bolster the spirits of medical workers and patients alike. Patients smiled on hearing it.
To help as we can, the Barns of Rose Hill and our affiliated artists are offering some light and delight in these troubled times. In virtual programs screened live through the Barns’ Facebook page, musicians and teachers are giving of their talent — nine different programs from May 28 to June 19 are on the schedule right now.
We invite everyone to tune in, whether a talk on Beethoven’s Ninth is for you (June 5), or jazz and Americana to dance to in your living room, or art classes for kids, the Barns is proud to make this contribution to ease the times. Dates and times are on the website —www.barnsofrosehill.org — and the Facebook page, Barns of Rose Hill.
Diana Kincannon is ambassdor for the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville.
