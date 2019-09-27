Are we going to have anyone willing to run for office if we allow people to go back to college, high school and now the latest accusation, elementary school, to accuse someone of inappropriate behavior.
If this latest accusation did happen, I am sure everyone thought it was funny — girls included. These female accusers should take into consideration how some of their actions and clothes enticed some of this behavior.
There has to be a statute of limitations on such accusations. Why now? The accuser took a long time to think about this.
Please, let this good man do his job and his family have some peace. Remember Clinton?
(1) comment
What yhe victim was wearing brought this on?? You teally are living in dark ages i dont care if they wete naked. This behavior is against the law. They are sick people. With that being said, everyone should be innocent until proven guilty. We seem to have forgotten that law
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.