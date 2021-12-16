Asking Trex to please help with noise
Many thanks to Richard Good for his appeal in a Dec. 10 Open Forum, “Trex factory is too loud,” to Trex for relief from their manufacturing nightmare. Our neighborhoods our miserable because of them.
Chapter 118 of the Fredrick County Code, titled “Noise,” states “At certain levels, noise can be detrimental to the health, safety, welfare, and quality of life of inhabitants of the County, and, in the public interest, such noise should be restricted. It is, therefore, the policy of the County to reduce, and eliminate where possible, excessive noise and related adverse conditions in the community, and to prohibit unnecessary, excessive, harmful, and annoying noises from all sources”
It goes on to state that, in Residential Planned Community Districts, “from 9:00pm to 6:00am., inclusive ... Noise exceeding 60 decibels as heard shall be a violation, with a fine. Enforcement shall be by the Sheriff’s Department.”
How can this be? How can an industry, a few hundred yards away be allowed to unleash up 80 decibels of really nasty noise into this neighborhood? This just doesn’t seem fair. What happened to the part about the health, safety, welfare, and quality of life of the inhabitants?
I have appealed to the Board of Supervisors. No help. I have appealed to the property management company. No help. I went to the Trex offices and was told that the CEO was not in, but I could leave my information on the floor at the elevator. No help.
My only recourse is to appeal to the Trex Company. Please help.
