Athletes should practice COVID teamwork
As a freshman in college at Shenandoah University, [there are] a lot of kids at school that play sports, including me. So we as student- athletes are tremendously affected by this horrible pandemic that is hitting our country so hard. And I feel as though the country thinks sports are the easiest way to contract the coronavirus. It’s like we can’t even play the sports we enjoy, let alone watch it on television because they are affected by this as well. Even in school, as well as the country, there are restrictions on what we can and can’t do. We are being told, for our safety, where we can and can’t go. The problem we are trying to figure out is how to play sports during a pandemic while it is safe for all players. Fifty different events were set to go down then were cancelled because of the coronavirus including Hall of Fame ceremonies and the Tokyo Olympics. We all, as athletes, want to do what we love and what makes us happy. So we should all work together to find a common goal that helps us. As a proposal to the problem, players should always wash their hands before and after practice. Athletes and everybody else, fans and referees, should wear masks at all times so that the virus is less likely to spread that way. Athletes should also try to social distance as much as possible including at warm ups, practicing drills, or conditioning.
Phillip Crawley Norfolk
