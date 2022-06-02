It is difficult to change hearts and minds regarding guns, but I would like to try.
Today, we have to be afraid of getting gunned down in schools, food stores, hospitals, movie theaters, concert venues, bars, and places of worship. These are places where we all go just trying to live our lives.
The majority of Americans would like to see common-sense gun laws put in place such as raising the age of obtaining a gun to 21, gun safety training for new gun owners, strong background checks, red flag laws, and banning guns of war (AR-15, etc.). Of course, funding mental health initiatives are important too.
These types of regulations would not threaten the average gun owner or infringe on their rights to own a gun, but they would help make us as well as our police officers safer on the streets. For those who oppose any of these changes, I’d like to ask:
1) Who are you listening to?
2) Will having an AR 15 make you any safer?
3) Are you more concerned about guns than protecting our communities, your children, your families?
Americans are losing their rights to life, liberty and happiness because Congress will not act to protect our communities.
Karen Ridings
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.