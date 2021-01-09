Babbitt deserves better
Skip Harkness is absolutely right when, in his letter of January 8, he called for The Winchester Star to rethink its editorial policy. He referenced the steady stream of liberal letters attacking those who think differently than they do. This hateful editorial attitude fills the entire paper in a variety of ways, and not just the editorial page.
In that same January 8th edition, a small article titled, “Woman fatally shot at Capitol, echoed Trump on social media,” appeared on page 9. The Capitol Police Chief was quoted as saying that the woman — whose name was not given until the second paragraph — “was involved in ‘criminal riotous behavior,’ not free speech.” Such “criminal rioters” have been glorified throughout the summer of 2020 on the front pages of The Star, which also included several references to her support of “debunked views”; that she “frequently posted unsubstantiated views”; and often “ranted against the president’s frequent targets.” The article did not mention that she was unarmed.
The composition and placement of this article make clear an editorial message: She is a deranged Trump supporter, and therefore, her death is no big deal.
Ashli Babbitt deserves better — deserves a posthumous apology — and so do your readers.
Austin Gisriel
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.