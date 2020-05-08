The May 4 edition of The Winchester Star included the amazing story of Jaxon Milburn, a little boy born with Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH). The story was of particular interest to me on two levels. First, Jaxon was born at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) with which I have personal experience since my grandson goes there about every six months for surgery. It is a truly incredible hospital! Second, the story interested me because of the fact that Jaxon's mother, Sharelle, was receiving her initial prenatal care here in Winchester. After being told that the sonogram of the baby showed abnormalities, Sharelle was referred to a maternal fetal medicine specialist in Winchester for further evaluation. According to the article, she was almost immediately asked how she felt about "terminating the pregnancy." She was stunned at the suggestion! "It just makes me wonder how many families go through with termination rather than seek out help, just because of how it was pushed on us," she said. Jaxon's parents researched their options and found out that CHOP might be able to help him. And indeed they did! They told the parents that Jaxon was one of the better cases of CDH and gave him an 85-90% chance of survival and living a normal life. What wonderful news!. I admire Bryan and Sharelle Milburn for their courage and tenacity!
Joanne Seale
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.