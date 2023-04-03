Allowing backyard chickens would bring numerous benefits to our community, including self-sufficiency, sustainability, and environmental stewardship.
Backyard chickens provide fresh, organic eggs, reduce reliance on commercially-produced eggs, and promote local food production. They also naturally reduce waste and pests, turning kitchen scraps into fertilizer and keeping gardens pest-free without harmful chemicals.
Reasonable regulations can address potential concerns such as noise and odor, while ensuring that the benefits of backyard chickens can be enjoyed without causing disturbances to neighbors.
By setting limits on the number of chickens allowed per household, prohibiting roosters, and mandating proper waste management practices, we can work together to integrate these feathered friends into our community in a responsible and respectful manner.
I urge the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to reconsider the current zoning regulations and allow for backyard chickens. With a simple amendment, we can feather our nests with fresh, organic eggs and promote sustainable, community-based food production.
Warren Russell
Frederick County
