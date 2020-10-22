The Winchester Star on Monday, Sept. 26, had an article about "Backyard Chickens" in the city limits. As a person growing up in a farm environment there should be consideration for the odor created by just six chickens or more.
Growing up, 500 chickens paid for my clothes and school supplies. My obligation was to clean the chicken house and prepare for a new flock. There is nothing more stinking than chicken waste, which brings us to the city of Winchester. If this practice was approved and everyone decides they want chickens, then just imagine the odor of the stench coming from the chickens. Those people who do not get chickens will have to endure the same odor.
Everyone who brings this forward should do a walk-through at a real chicken house so you can get an idea of the odor that is created by chickens.
The first legislation produced by George Washington was to get the pigs off the streets in Winchester. Now we want to bring back smelly chickens.
Massive, confined (and, I might add, inhumane) poultry operations are unquestionably odiferous. Five hens in a backyard are not. In addition they devour insect pests and provide valuable garden litter. Other towns can manage this. Why not Winchester?
This letter either represents a profound lack of knowledge regarding any "odor" that might come from few chickens in the back yard of a neighbor, or an fear tactic designed to prevent the approval of raising chickens legally.
Chickens would produce no more outdoor "odor" than the hundreds of birds and squirrels that occupy most neighborhoods. To the point, one has only to drive past the many hundreds of commercial chicken houses or poultry processing facilities in our valley that disseminate no detectable odor to fully appreciate the vacuous basis for this argument.
