I suppose it is inevitable that when you have a 300 lb. kindergartener in the White House saying that anything you do is allowed as long as you're loyal to him that we will have other kindergarteners running around ripping up campaign signs that are opposed to your candidate. I hope your mothers learn about your behavior and send you to bed early without your supper. Maybe you'll understand that!
David Bicking
Winchester
