I'm writing because I recently received our personal property tax statement. As I looked at it, I realized the bill was higher than last year. So, I had to call the revenue office to find out why.
I was told that the value of the vehicles is based upon National Automobile Dealers Association values. This results in our vehicles being valued significantly higher than last year — an increase in a tax bill of close to $700.
I truly believe that this is very unfair to increase the personal taxes at this time. The increase in value was not realized by me and therefore is not a source of income, but a major windfall in revenue to the county. In times of high inflation, it is a very bad policy to tax advantage of the residents of the county. I believe the vehicles depreciate or at most should be taxed on last year's value.
Hopefully, this can be corrected.
Charles Beck
Winchester
