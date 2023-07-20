Baffled by city’s water rate policy
Why is the city of Winchester penalizing citizens who conserve water?
I had a friend bring something to my attention as I somewhat always overlooked it, but she has a valid point: Why does the city charge more than what we use on water/sewer?
The city has a 3,000-gallon minimum charge regardless of if you come under that every two months.
Why should citizens pay more for something they are not using?
Why was a minimum amount ever put into place?
To close, city manager and City Council: Why are you penalizing citizens who conserve water?
