We were welcomed to Winchester last Thursday by parking on Braddock Street and receiving a $10 ticket, the day after Christmas. Thank you very much for your Christmas spirit and the encouragement to visit and shop in your fair city. I am from Berryville, and we have free parking during the Christmas season to support the merchants and provide Christmas cheer. Apparently, your greedy mercenary parking department is too cheap to allow such a thing. I didn’t know Scrooge lived here and will remember that in the future.
The $10 was deleted from the money I was to deliver to some worthwhile charities that day. Winchester was not a part of that definition.
Jack Ford is a Berryville resident.
Winchester needs the money to help pay the salaries of those who go around and write the tickets. lol. Heaven forbid someone should park for 10 minutes and not pay for it.
Makes sense to me, assume another municipality is the same is yours while failing to do any checking and seeing nothing indicating you didn't have to pay at that particular time, and get butthurt when you get penalized for your own failures.
I am sorry you got a ticket. It would be nice if Winchester followed the same "welcome to our City/Town, especially during the holidays. Berryville is a very nice place to shop and during Christmas they have all the parking meters decorated and parking is free. Berryville can afford to not collect on parking meters because they don't have a City Manager who spent $45,000 on a Safety Study the new Fire Chief wanted when she could have had it done for FREE!! And then there is the $2.5 million she wants to spend to close off Boscawen St at the walking mall. So you see Winchester needs that $10.00 for the time you parked on the expired meter.
