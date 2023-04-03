Again, a shooting tragedy — three children (beautiful faces) and three adults dead.
This is now a part of our everyday lives. Our legislators continue completely ignore our concerns. The NRA lobby is too powerful, and the legislators have only their own reelection agendas in mind. An NRA endorsement is a powerful influence.
How do these legislators who vote for these laws sleep at night? We should not expect anything good coming out of the NRA lobby or those legislators who listen to them. They have consistently ignored previous pleas for reasonable gun control. Gun registration is something positive but not near enough.
I believe we should totally band automatic rifles and pistols.
One or two shots will only kill one or two people. I think it is time to shun those who promote freedom from gun control legislation. I think I will lose one friend because of this editorial. I think we should put the NRA and those who support their lobbying to shame. Their children should know the horrors they stood for.
There should be absolutely no compromise. We want an immediate end to mass shootings. We should not at all support the NRA’s self-centered approaches to gun control. No one, no one at all, should be able to own a gun that can shoot more than two rounds. With this limitation, only two would die in mass shootings at most. But the NRA and their legislative support does not care two about lives.
Andrew White
Winchester
