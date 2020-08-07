Perhaps I'm missing something. This bank processed hundreds of loans for small businesses owners, helping them stay afloat. Excellent service, excellent community support — all around great job. They surpassed all other local banks in efficiently processing the most loans in this area. Many are most grateful for their hard work.
Help me understand the apparent influx of money that would necessitate a Tesla charging station. As the article put it, we can charge our cars while we enjoy lunch.
This can't be real. This can't be meant to build community relations, can it? Do people really need to know that, despite their layoffs, pending evictions, struggling businesses, that people can now charge their Teslas?
In the midst of a pandemic, the threat of another lockdown, i feel that this was a very ill-timed and very insensitive announcement.
Wow. When I thought the crybabies couldn't go any lower. For your information, Mr. Fuller, there are other electric cars besides Tesla's. But I guess you've kept yourself locked up in quarantine to know about that.[whistling]
