Patriotism is alive and well in the Valley! Thanks to a strong sense of American pride and a deep appreciation for those that served in uniform, faces of over 200 of our local veterans are displayed on utility poles in Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, Stephens City, Middletown, and Berryville.
The Hometown Veteran Heroes Committee thanks loving family members and friends who sponsored banners and uploaded photos that put a face to courage. Special appreciation is earned by the Rotary Club of Winchester, Navy Federal Credit Union, Black Shutter West of Stephens City, and Bank of Clarke whose generous donations decreased costs for individual banner sponsors.
Banners currently displayed will be removed after Veterans Day 2023, safeguarded by the localities, and returned to outdoor display for a second year from Memorial Day to Veterans Day in 2024. You still can sponsor a banner for that veteran in your life by going to @hometownveteranheroes on Facebook or going to https://militarytributebanners.org; and clicking “Banner Program;” then “Virginia;” selecting “Winchester” then picking your desired banner display locations of Winchester/Frederick County; Berryville/Clarke County; Middletown or Stephens City.
Any orders received after July 4, 2023, will have the banner held for outdoor display from Memorial Day through Veterans Day in 2024 and 2025. However, Stephen City may choose to display some banners received until Veterans Day in 2023 as conditions allow. In our daily travels we can note these faces that stood the watch on freedom and now gaze proudly in our communities.
Dan Abel
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.