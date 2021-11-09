Letter to the editor: Barr's passing a big loss Nov 9, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barr’s passing a big lossWalter Barr, a family man, a great athlete, big time competitor, a great coach and a great motivator. A big loss to our community. Paul “Soup” Hillyard Jr.Frederick County Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedFrederick school officials say categorical funding would hinder operations (11)Open Forum: A cause that folks of all stars and stripes should unite behind (5)Open Forum: Why are we vaccinating children against COVID? (4)Cartoon (1) More Local News Edinburg woman, dog killed in crash; 2 seriously injured Clarke County pondering septic rule changes Local Democrat, Republican leaders reflect on outcome of Virginia elections Region's jobless claims drop in October Local business owner to make her pitch in national competition Frederick school officials say categorical funding would hinder operations Education foundation awards record amount in scholarships This week's government meetings Sinclair Health Clinic receives $20K grant Federal jury convicts Winchester man of heroin distribution resulting in an overdose Clarke County students incorporating virtual reality into lessons Lung cancer screenings improving survival rates Shenandoah County distillery to pay $700,000 for polluting stream Red Cross plans local events to honor veterans Winchester women celebrate release of their first book Machete incident in Winchester ends in arrest Death Notices Death notices for Nov. 9 Christopher Alexander Dunn Death notices for Nov. 8 Edward Franklin Wilkins Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Nov 11 Veterans Day Assembly at John Handley High School Thu, Nov 11, 2021 Nov 15 Joy Unbounded: Scenes from Gilbert and Sullivan Mon, Nov 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.