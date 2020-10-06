As a lifelong resident of Berryville and a 40-year volunteer member of Enders Fire and Rescue Company, I can assure you that a vote for Matt Bass is the right decision for our town representative to the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. I have served Matt and his wife coffee at our pancake days, sold him chances at our cash parties and fed him barbecue chicken we cooked on the hill. Matt has supported the fire company long before he got into politics, so I know he has mind set on continuing to support our volunteer system in a much bigger way now. It's nice to see a young gentlemen stay in his childhood community and raise his family. That tells you that is committed 110 percent to our traditions and values of small-town USA.
Thank You, Now Get Out and VOTE.
