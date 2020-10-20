Why am I voting for Matthew Bass for Berryville District supervisor? As a Clarke County school teacher working at DG Cooley Elementary School, I had the pleasure of encountering Matt, watching him grow up, and ultimately graduate from Clarke County High School. He then went on to complete law school, which did not surprise me at all. Matt was always a curious student and asked many questions.
Later, when Matt returned to Clarke County (which many former students do not) and married his wife Kelbi — whom I had later taught in middle school — our paths crossed again. And I observed him enter into a career of civic and social responsibility.
Matt now serves on the Board of Supervisors, completing the terms of the Honorable Mary Daniel, as well as fulfilling her seat on the Planning Commission. For the third time, our paths crossed again, as I serve on the Planning Commission as well. I have seen Matt grow into a diligent young man, always asking questions for clarity, and he continues to have a deep respect for his hometown and county.
