It's football season again. The time of year when football players and politicians go crashing into each other. Like my brother the football coach, I've always got my eye out for talent. Trust me, you won't find a more talented guy than Matt Bass. Growing up, he was the smartest kid in the classroom. None of his friends were surprised when he went to law school and finished at the top of his class.
Despite his small stature, he's the guy you pick first. Whether it's on the baseball field, basketball court, golf course, or cornhole boards, you know two things about Bass — he comes to play, and he comes to win. Even on those rare occasions where he loses, he'll look you in the eye and tell you "good game" (you probably had to play well to beat him), but I can guarantee despite the smile on his face, he's already planning on how he's going to beat you next time. That's the guy I want on my team. He brings the talent to succeed, and you know he's going to put it on the line and leave it all on the field, every time. Then he'll write you a song about it. I know he'll continue to do that for all the residents of Berryville on the Board of Supervisors. When you go to the polls this season, there's one pick that should be a no-brainer: Bass For Board.
