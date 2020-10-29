I'm proud of Matt Bass for being willing to serve the community where he was raised and is now raising his family. It seems like for years most of our local leadership tend to be older. There's nothing wrong with that, but the younger people in our community should be excited to have Matt as a voice for them. In addition to already having more experience in and knowledge of local government and planning than most, Matt is in it for the long haul. He'll be serving his community for years to come — overseeing his kids become a part of it, as well as making sure his parents' generation is taken care of as they age in place. We're lucky that Matt offers that kind of continuity in and dedication to public service.
There are few people around who enjoy going out and being part of their community as much as Matt and his wife Kelbi. Any given day you can see them walking around town with their kids, usually popping into a shop to buy a few knickknacks for the kids, heading out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, or just walking in the park. If this community is going to thrive for years to come, we're going to need younger folks with families to enjoy going out and being a part of it like Matt and Kelbi do with their family and friends. Matt Bass leads by example — the best kind of leadership there is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.