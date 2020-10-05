Matt Bass is a candidate with the unique combination of youth and experience. Handpicked by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to replace outgoing Mary Daniel, he already has the endorsement of many current and former board members. In addition to his time as a sitting member of the board, Matt's experience as a lawyer and tenure with the Clarke County Planning Commission make him uniquely qualified to continue serving on the board of supervisors.
As the only current board member under the age of forty, Matt will represent the interests of Clarke County residents with young children. Matt grew up in Clarke County, attended public school, and now he and his wife are raising their family in Berryville. He is personally invested in Clarke County and its future.
Something of a renaissance man, Matt's other talents include being a published author and musician; skills not typically associated with politics, but not without their benefits. Matt's myriad interests keep him engaged in the community, and able to approach problems with creativity and flexibility.
In a time of national division, a glimmer of hope remains in local politics. It's a place where we can set aside our differences and work together for the common good. Matt Bass is a candidate that fosters unity. He knows what makes Clarke County great, and where it needs improvement. With his past, present, and future in Clarke County, Matt will work tirelessly to make sure that our community remains a great place to live.
