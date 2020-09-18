My friend and colleague Matt Bass is running for the Clarke County Board of Supervisors for Clarke County, Berryville District, an independent candidate. I saw that the current Clarke County Republican party has positioned a candidate against him, a person unknown to me, but see that his profile boasts gleefully, in my opinion, about his advocacy of the 2nd Amendment, as if he is saying anything Clarke County citizens don't enjoy every day like morning coffee. If you're from here you just know that. Asking a Clarke County/Berryville person if they support lawful gun ownership is like asking a resident if they like Camino margaritas.
I first met Matt not as a friend but as an adversary when I was Commonwealth's Attorney for Clarke County. Matt's representation of his clients was perfect pitch zealous advocacy, thorough, smart, a skilled cross examiner with a total understanding of all of the facts, and his honest and fair assessment of cases led me to respect him, always. He is special. A lifelong resident of Clarke County and more particularly Berryville, he is perfectly suited to assist the citizens of Berryville, with a full understanding and appreciation for Berryville and its beloved history and its beloved residents.
Berryville, you already have such a gift in Matt Bass. He's your incumbent. I hope you vote for him on November 3rd (but please note that early in-person voting is September 18 - October 31). He's so Clarke County; he's so Berryville. He'll do right by you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.