Regarding the story on June 1 about “Activities planned for anniversary of pivotal battle,” a commemoration of the Second Battle of Winchester the Kernstown Battlefield this month:
This is yet another intentional mis-remembering of the war to preserve slavery. Glorifying and romanticizing the physical battles, the costumes, the camping, the guns, the faux masculinity of soldiering to maintain white supremacy and the enslavement for 200 years of kidnapped Africans by Christian southerners. These battles should be memories of shame and embarrassment rather than celebrations with a carnival atmosphere. For shame Kernstown Battlefield Association and its supporters for denying the racism and brutality of slavery, for ignoring the memory of and memorials for the millions of enslaved who died and gave their lives for the enrichment of white Christian businesses. Where is the celebration of the defeat of the Confederacy? Where is the reenactment of the slave sales, the lynchings, the whippings? In 1860 there were 2,259 enslaved Africans or 13% of the total population in Frederick County; 3,375 or 47% of the population in Clarke County! Where is their memorial? Who owned these people? What were their names? Who are their descendants today? Are they still amongst us? By focusing on these battles as entertainment, you are erasing and attempting to change or rewrite history — the Lost Cause syndrome. Remembering and romancing the soldier’s life but dismissing and suppressing by omission the shameful history of the cause of the war: to preserve the white Christian slave-based economy of the Confederacy, traitors all.
(32) comments
While I don't agree with all of your points, Mr. Lowe, I admire your suggestion concerning identifying and publicizing the extent of slavery in Frederick and Clarke counties. That could start a new and positive movement across the nation.
This is the second time the issue of enslavement after battle in Africa has been brought up. While deplorable, the African cultures of that day does not concern or better yet, excuse the actions of Western Europeans. Stop blaming others. The “they did it too” is childish.
We, as a nation, only have our own actions or lack there of to account for. I will include in the “lack there of” the terrible massacre in Tulsa 100 years ago. This was never taught in public schools or any schools that I’m aware of.
And someone said this country isn’t racist?
Excuse me, but most of the southerners were Christian. Most of our then nation was Christian. While Christian churches didn’t cause slavery, their silence condemns them. They don’t deserve to be “let off the hook” so easily.
Suggesting historical context isn’t relevant to discerning the truths of history, while complaining of your missing instruction on the Tulsa massacre is a bit incoherent.
It is all relevant. African participation is an important fact in understanding how events would unfold on the global issue.
Tulsa is but one of many American massacres probably not taught in public school. Public education though is largely survey coursework to provide the nation functioning citizens, not subject matter experts. Is it important, yes. Should we know about it so that it never happens again, yes. Should demagogues make hay about it for political advantage on a national holiday remembering our fallen warriors, well that all depends on one's moral compass. Contrary to what some maintain, we do not live in 1920's America. A century of societal advancement has occurred through the real blood, sweat, and tears of great Americans. Their remarkable accomplishments are debased by the most privileged generation in human history pretending that they are oppressed.
2021 America is not systemically racist. History teaches us though that there is great political power in factional conflict. Americans are being emotionally leveraged for nefarious political effect.
Well, Western Man, I’ll just be charitable and say you’re full of it. Oh, and yes, remember Rosewood, Florida (1923).
The Tulsa Massacre took place May 31st and June 1st. Memorial Day doesn’t fall on the same day every year and the President’s actions simply reminded us that our beloved veterans died for the freedom of all people even the 300 murdered in cold blood.
If you wish to dwell on the ancient practices of battling tribes taking slaves, knock yourself out. Before European slave traders showed up, likely the losing men and older boys were killed and women and children taken.
Not intersted in the practices of ancient tribes but in the disgusting immoral behavior of European Christians simply for the purpose of money.
Did you notice the governor of Oklahoma, the mayor of Tulsa, or the Congressperson whose area incorporates the place of the massacre attended the memorial? Golly, they must have missed that notice.
The intent of this post was to slur Christianity. Christianity had zero to do with slavery and vice versa. Same with color. Blacks enslaved other Black in Africa. Many of those Bacls were sold by Blacks were sold to Whites in America. Both colors were guilty. Fact, not the fiction of the writer.
Get a grip people. If you study the articles of succession, the continuation of slavery was listed. It was critical to the southern economy. Northern states were hardly pure. They had slaves until they didn’t.
Christians had slaves. Lots of people did. It wasn’t a religious thing, however, justification because it’s “in the Bible” is a joke. Slavery is evil and you can’t justify it by a culture that existed thousands of years ago. Let’s just drop the religious nonsense. Acceptance of slavery was a mindset of those who practiced it. It had nothing to do with God. It had everything to do with money.
Good grief folks - This is a group of people who are re-enacting a part of history involving one particular battle. Leave it alone and move on!!!
It involves more than a battle. It involves the elevation of historic acts of a deplorable part of our history. Yes, the Confederacy won some battles until they didn’t. They do not deserve glorification for this.
How would we feel if Germans began to re-enact the battles where soldiers of the Socialist Workers Party (I would use the N word but the paper won’t print it) defeated American and other allied soldiers. Is glorifying battles where the Confederacy won so different?
Right! Re-enacting any part of the Confederacy is as deplorable to me.
why don't the germans reenact any of the "hitler" battles .... I'll help you, fighting a war to exterminate or enslave human beings is despicable and deplorable. Nothing to "celebrate" on any level.
My point in adding the adjective "Christian" to the telling about slavery is to point out that the vast majority of everyone in the USA at that time were Christians, including the slave owners, slave traders, and the ministers giving moral guidance to the populations in the slave holding states. That the slaveowners and legislators were Christians, and that Christianity or its ministers did not for hundreds of years speak out against slavery should not be swept under the rug. Christianity, and Christians purport that their religion is their moral guide, that their book provides texts and instructions on what is good and what is bad, on how to act and how one will be judged in the end. But, it did not oppose slavery for hundreds or thousands of years. It was not the friend of the enslaved. It has equally not been the friend of gays or even of women. We should not forget that Christianity failed society regarding slavery and other issues. If it could not meet the challenge then, should be continue to look to it for moral guidance? Yes, slavery was an economic issue. Religion, Christianity, as a moral guide failed and that should not be overlooked.
Your hatred of Christianity is tiresome. If you can't take Christians telling you that your lifestyle is a choice, then don't go around slamming Christianity. It works both ways, Mr. Lowe.
Well, Chup, slowe is correct. Institutional churches have failed morally. They are made up of humans and, as St. Paul tells us, all have sinned. As a practicing Christian, I would say organized religions are not in a position to spew moral judgment on anyone.
As for the condemnation of the LGBTQ community: how this community elects to lives their lives is not the business of small minded, petty Christians who appear to live for the day they can get their righteous bloomers in a twist over that which is non of their business. Perhaps, they need to attend to their own sin and morality.
I agree that institutional churches have failed morally. I agree that we are all sinners. I also agree that what consenting adults do behind closed doors is none of anyone's business. However, attempting to pass off as "normal" behavior and claiming science says it is normal is completely illogical. There is no gene for gender fluidity or sexual orientation. There is an X chromosome, and a Y chromosome. XX is female, XY is male. Period. End of story. Nature's intent is that in order to for a species to survive, a female egg must be fertilized by the male sperm. Period. End of story. No other way around it. Now, if Mr. Lowe wishes to continue to bash Christianity, then he must also be prepared to be bashed back. If he can't handle that, then he shouldn't discuss it in the first place.
Chup, God created the gay person like He created you. Are you saying God made a mistake? Behavioral scientists have studied this for decades. A person is born homosexual as that’s how they are creates. No one is discussing X and Y chromosomes. Even gay women can get pregnant and give birth and many do.
Just the facts: People are created gay as determined by decades of scientific study. Shrieking this is a chosen lifestyle is small minded and petty. You likely learned this at the small minded and petty church you attend that needs to mind it’s own business and stop spewing bigoted garbage.
Spot on Mr. Lowe, Spot on! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
There is little so compelling (or ironic) as a D.C. resident lecturing other localities about their affairs.
Rather than rant about what isn’t included in someone else’s labor and expense, might Mr. Lowe pour his boundless energies into something more constructive such as erecting those new memorials and researching the answers to those questions? The juvenile mind though, is a petulant one.
Just to be clear, I was raised in Frederick County. JWHS “68. Most of my family is buried there. AND I have ancestors who fought for the Confederacy. I am a New Southern Man.
Mr. Lowe is not only incorrect, he's downright wrong. His lifestyle choices cause him to lash out against Christianity negatively. He hasn't the foggiest idea about why the Civil War was fought, only complains about being a gay black man who's own ancestors sold conquered African tribesman to the slave trade. He's a sad little shell of a human who selects bits and pieces of information that support his cause, rather than looking at the big picture. The chip on his shoulder is larger than a boulder.
Thank you Chupa!
He's not "wrong." We know because you attacked him personally, and not his points. The fact that y'all want to whitewash black slave history into something romantic is well-known. That said, I think there is a place for these reenactments from a historical perspective. Further to that perspective is to teach that Lee surrendered, the South lost, it is not going to rise again, and the United States does not glorify traitors. We may study traitors, but we do not elevate them.
It is you and your factually unencumbered ilk doing the whitewashing. Peddling the premise that there existed a section of America (or the world) with clean hands on the issue of slavery is central to much of what ails society today. As to education, your straw man arguments are easily dismissed and the inconvenient fact to your “Traitors” fiction is that no Confederate American was ever convicted of treason.
I've pointed out where he is incorrect countless times. He doesn't listen, and frankly, I could care less about his personal lifestyle choices except when he tries to say they are normal. Nobody is whitewashing slavery. It was wrong, but it also happened. It's been going on for thousands of years. Doesn't make it right, but to completely remove the historical perspective of the times it occurs is wrong. He paints all slave owners as backward white Christian evil doers. He's wrong about that. Tired of hearing snippets from him rather than the whole story. hth, hand.
Ok, we’ll call them backward white evil doers. We can also call them wealthy plantation owning evil doers. Have ai missed anyone?
I will take it as a compliment that Chupra thinks I am Black. I am glad my whiteness is not showing. My ancestors, two of them at least, fought for the Confederacy, for which I am not proud but cannot change. Your psychoanalysis of me is without foundation and your claim of what I don’t know or understand. Is groundless and…..incorrect. “Selecting bits and pieces of information that support his cause” is more a description of the Lost Cause which has been completely discredited.
[rolleyes]
What kind of logic is this statement, and why is this allowed?!? What happened to the Star’s “be best” campaign of niceties??? This comment is ignorant beyond the pale. Only disturbed individuals equate christianity with slavery. This is a well reasoned and factual letter from Mr. Lowe. It is pitiful that so many still seek to glorify past traitors, yet not surprising- when so many support and encourage current traitors as well. That sad shell of a human you see, Chup, is your own reflection.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
"gay black man".... LOL ..clearly Mr. Lowe brings something unique out of chupa or is that tRump 2024...LOL .. Keep it up slowe, you have the far right questioning who they are
He's described himself that way. Dunno why it bothers you when someone else says it too.
Thank you, Mr. Lowe. It could not have been said better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.