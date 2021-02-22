Bauknecht continues
to carry torch for
Adult Care Center
Jane Bauknecht is the stalwart of the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Recent allegations regarding her successor as director of the center is disheartening and certainly should not tarnish the stellar reputation Jane led the center in establishing. She carried the torch tirelessly for decades and has stepped up — out of retirement — to again show her loving care for and commitment to the clients and the center’s core mission. Jane, on behalf of the family of Gerry McDonald, thank you, and God bless you.
Sue Kabbourim Altamonte Spring, Florida
