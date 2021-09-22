For too long, many citizens of District 29 have not had representation that reflects values they honor and practice. Values such as concern for others, the desire to be of service to the community, wanting children to have a good education, providing infrastructure for future generations (paying it forward), preserving the environment, and helping the most vulnerable among us (including animals).
Deetzie Bayliss has demonstrated these values. Her experience as commonwealth attorney, her longtime work with animal rescue, and her long involvement with volunteer work, has given her insight as to what is needed in this district. Deetzie is a native of this area and has seen how it has grown and changed, not always for the better. Her opponent, Bill Wiley, and his cronies have not taken an interest in anything other than preserving the 2nd Amendment and blocking any attempts at the most basic control, in spite of all the tragic public shootings. There is much more to be done to keep this district an attractive place to live, work, raise a family, and be able to pass on a thriving community to future generations.
In acknowledgment of her efforts, Deetzie is endorsed by Clean Virginia (one of Virginia’s most effective environmental organizations), The Virginia Education Association, Virginia Animal Rights Voters, and the AFL/CIO.
We in District 29 would benefit from having an effective leader like Delmara (Deetzie) Bayliss who would honor her responsibility to the voters.
JoEllen Ritchie
Lake Frederick
