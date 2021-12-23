Be a patriot, get vaccinated
Thanks to Jennifer Rubin for her excellent column, “The speech that Biden should give on COVID-19,” and to the Winchester Star for publishing it on Dec. 21.
It’s a strong message that we all should heed. Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 is the right thing to do for ourselves, our families, friends and fellow Americans. Be an American patriot, roll up your sleeve and take one for the team.
Patrick Kofalt Winchester
