I would like to speak to the Vice President of the Frederick County Fair Association Richard Leight's Aug. 17 Open Forum, "Addressing disappointment with the Frederick County Fair."
Mr. Leight is not incorrect to state they need help. Volunteer organizations are run by ... volunteers ... and when people don’t step forward the entire organization suffers.
As my children grew, my husband and I volunteered for the organizations in which my kids participated. Girl and boy scouts, soccer, riding clubs, and where we were needed.
These fairs benefit lots of kids. They belong to 4-H, Future Farmers of America, and other clubs. I applaud these kids for all their hard work.
The Fair Association is volunteer-based and these parents need to step up. Mr. Leight was not shy in stating more volunteers, new and fresh ideas, and more hands to do the work were needed. You want these fairs to be there for your kids? Be part of the solution and not the problem. Step up.
I am old and retired and my kids are long grown. However, I am still a volunteer for a riding club and have been for years.
Step up and volunteer. This is for your kids.
Trish Conk
Frederick County
