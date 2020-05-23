Be grateful for our liberty
Beneath the green of Europe’s turf
There lies a son in silent earth.
Once warm within his mother’s womb
Now cold in lonely distant tomb.
A young man born on Kansas plain,
His mother now in endless pain.
An empty chair at dining table
She copes each day as best she’s able.
He marched away for liberty
And put to end that tyranny
That scourge, that beast of genocide
For that and more our soldier died.
O see these graves both far and near
Of sons their mothers held so dear
In British, French and Belgian land
And Iwo Jima’s blood-stained sand.
From Oregon to Buffalo
Mothers bereft, in endless woe.
For liberty paid they the price
Their very sons did sacrifice
So when we visit foreign land
Where lie our dead ‘neath green and sand
Let us pause and there reflect
And leave behind heartfelt respect.
O generations now in place
Let us n’er our dead disgrace
And we who are their progeny
Desist from taking mindless knee!
Be grateful for our liberty
And n’er allow that tyranny
Take mothers’ sons away to death
Those sons to give their dying breath!
Frank Tilton Lake Frederick
