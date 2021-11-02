We Americans are not innocent bystanders, we fear responsibility for what this country does. Before we vote, we should learn all we can about the issues, and where the candidates stand on the issues.
Read the Democrat and Republican platforms. Which party values what you value?
A good leader will stand up for that which is right, not that which will win the most votes, they will tell you where they stand. They will not be easily deceived, or intimidated, they will be able to discern who is, and who is not, a friend of this country. A good leader will stand alone, if necessary.
Let's leave to future generations a country where the people are free, where the government serves, not rules, where those who are able support themselves, and a country free from debt.
Our votes, combined make a difference.
Rachel Donald
Frederick County
