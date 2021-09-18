As a member of the Winchester community I am deeply disappointed in Valley Health for giving the ultimatum to medical staff to be vaccinated or lose their job.
To agree to a medical procedure that a person may not want in order to stay employed is against a basic human right.
These are the same medical professionals who were on the front lines helping all of us during the height of the pandemic.
The fact (as stated by the CDC) that a vaccinated person can spread the coronavirus equally as much as an unvaccinated person means there is no sense to this requirement … a requirement that is causing such terrible consequences on the very people who came forward during the pandemic at its worse.
I do not understand.
Charla Hayen
Winchester
(4) comments
“fully vaccinated people will likely spread the virus for less time than unvaccinated people.” THAT is a good enough reason to mandate the vaccine. ALSO, it means that if a member of staff gets the virus they will: less likely die from it, less likely be hospitalized, therefore be able to work more with less sick leave. The vaccine mandate is a good rule for EVERYONE involved. The reasons against being vaccinated are all bogus! I used to think nurses were smart. This latest opposition by some of the nurses prove that not all of them are!
“Fully vaccinated people with Delta variant breakthrough infections can spread the virus to others. However, vaccinated people appear to spread the virus for a shorter time: For prior variants, lower amounts of viral genetic material were found in samples taken from fully vaccinated people who had breakthrough infections than from unvaccinated people with COVID-19. For people infected with the Delta variant, similar amounts of viral genetic material have been found among both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. However, like prior variants, the amount of viral genetic material may go down faster in fully vaccinated people when compared to unvaccinated people. This means fully vaccinated people will likely spread the virus for less time than unvaccinated people.” https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/variants/delta-variant.html
“
The fact (as stated by the CDC) that a vaccinated person can spread the coronavirus equally as much as an unvaccinated person“. I challenge this claim. PLease provide a citation from CDC for this statement.
It's very simple. Valley Health seeks to mitigate the spread of a new contagion amongst its staff and patients. This is being made a condition because some people decided to abandon their senses and listen to unqualified political hacks rather than solid science.
Get off the soapbox and get the damned shot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.