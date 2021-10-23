When citizens of Ward 1 go to vote on Tuesday, November 2nd, they need to know that there’s a candidate who supports making sure that all citizens of Winchester have an opportunity to experience fair treatment and equitable services from the local government.
Richard Bell has proven since the start of his real estate company, to being on the Winchester School Board, involved with the chamber of commerce and being a member of the local Winchester NAACP branch, that he will work to solve problems of inequalities that many citizens of Winchester face on a daily basis. He has been an advocate for inclusive education programs, pushed for affordable housing initiatives, and initiated programs that provided financial help for the citizens Winchester.
We need leaders like Bell — an involved community person, a family guy, and a citizen devoted to making Winchester better. To us, Richard Bell meets the qualifications of being a city councilman and will serve the citizens of Winchester with quality leadership standards.
Mike Faison
Frederick County
