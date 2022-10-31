I am writing in support of Richard Bell for Ward 1 City Council. Richard is a proactive advocate for residents, ensuring their voices are heard. One of the great things about living in Ward 1 in Winchester is its walkability. Richard worked with the city to have four-way stops and crosswalks installed at several key intersections, resulting in improved traffic flow and public safety.
Earlier this summer, Richard also spoke up to request that the city provide residents more advance notice of paving on their streets. This allows residents who may be on vacation or may need their cars to get to work to plan ahead. While these seem like small details, they speak volumes about Richard’s responsiveness to residents’ needs and his willingness to engage to ensure their best interests are being served.
Vote for Richard Bell on Nov. 8!
Jennifer Reed Coker
Winchester
