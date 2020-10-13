For over 20 years we've lived in the Winchester area and have been friends with Richard Bell. We've raised our children together. You will not find anyone better suited to listen and be thoughtful to the needs of the city and its residents. His years with the Navy gave him a sense of duty and integrity. His education in architecture and urban planning and the years spent leading Adams-Nelson Company has given him an understanding in how to make all parts of our community a better place to live. His wife Sarah's family has a long tradition of civil rights activism which gives them a sensitivity to the different challenges that various groups in our community face. He's served in community positions to help preserve the architectural history of Winchester and promote good growth and economic development. Their family always takes advantage of opportunities to do service work whether through the local schools, volunteer organizations or neighborhood groups. They open their house often to the neighborhood as a gathering place for all.
With Richard, citizens will have someone who will listen, ask thoughtful questions and work steadily to serve them to the best of his ability. He will treat everyone he encounters with respect because he values each person as a member of the community. He and his family are committed to making Winchester a better place for all. Richard Bell will be an excellent city council member for Winchester. Vote Bell in November.
