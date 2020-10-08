Richard Bell is one of the first people I met before I moved to Winchester in 2015. He is one of the most sensible, progressive and forward-thinking people I've ever had the pleasure to call a friend. Right now, he's running for City Council in Ward One and I encourage residents of the Ward to seriously consider Richard's credentials and experience when you vote.
He has expertise in a number of areas, but I particularly call attention to his experience and commitment to smart growth for Winchester. I may be known by some for my frequent criticisms of the city's EDA or City Council when it comes to poor grades for true local, economic development in the city. I know for certain that Richard will bring his years of experience in the area of property and project management, as well as his commitment to smart redevelopment to the numerous historic properties that give Winchester so much of its charm and personality.
Richard is a forward thinker, but he does so with a keen sense of focusing on local businesses and local development as the first possibility when it comes to what's right for Winchester's future growth. Richard is also not afraid to take the right decision even if it may not be the most politically expedient thing to do. Winchester needs more of that; it's woefully lacking in Ward One at the present time.
I strongly encourage you to vote for Richard Bell for City Council.
