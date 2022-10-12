One thing, in particular, you cannot deny about Richard Bell is that he has a demonstrated track record of service to Winchester — 40 years of public service in fact, beginning with his service in the U.S. Navy.
Over the years, he has gained the knowledge and experience we need on City Council. Winchester families can count on him to do the right thing when it comes to education and how best to ensure our schools provide the best education to kids with diverse interests and goals.
He also has a deep understanding of the complex processes and regulations involved in responsibly increasing our housing supply to meet the needs of all residents and neighborhoods. He is committed to ensuring the required approvals are completed with integrity and in the best interests of Winchester.
All of Winchester benefits with Richard Bell on City Council.
Guy Geiman
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.