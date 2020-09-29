I'm writing to express my support for Richard Bell for City Council, First Ward.
Much of my high regard for him comes from the fact that, like myself, he is a veteran of the armed forces, specifically the U.S. Navy, where he achieved officer status.
Enlisting in the military can be an important and rewarding step for any young person and I believe it's as true today as it was in 1972 when I joined the U.S. Coast Guard. Right away you leave behind your hometown and anything you regarded as a "comfort zone" and are placed in an unfamiliar place with a group of people who are complete strangers and probably have little in common with you except you all signed on the dotted line and took the same oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. And like it or not for the next three months you're going to have to deal with each other and learn to function as a unit. A most valuable life lesson there.
But what I believe is most important is that like all veterans Mr. Bell put the needs of his country before his own. I believe as a Councilman he will certainly do the same for the the City Of Winchester.
